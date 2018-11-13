Inspiration – Which GPS will you listen to?

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

The IWK Children’s Hospital is a very busy and confusing hospital to visit. However, the hospital administration has developed a unique way for the patients who come from across the Atlantic Region to find their way around.



They use trains.



Well, not actually trains that you board and ride to your location, but they have a number of different coloured trains and train tracks painted on the floor that will lead you to the right destination. These begin in the parking garage and continue throughout the hospital including leading to the food court.



In case, you do get confused and forget which colour train to follow, they have provided wall maps or legends that explain the different coloured train routes. Keep on track and you are guaranteed to get where you are going. Get off track and you may miss your appointment.



By nature, we men have an internal GPS that allows us to reach our destination every time, right? We never get lost. Never need to ask for directions as we always know where we are going? The right sign will show up soon and verify that we are correct. Our wives will confirm that.



However, somewhere along the way, we men often turn off our GPS or disregard that voice in much the same way those of us who use an electronic GPS often overrule the instructions that the electronic GPS gives. We become the Lewis and Clark explorers of our generation. The Star Trek crew assigned to explore new areas. At the same time, our wives hope that our directional challenges are not a five-year mission.



Inside each one of us is a spiritual GPS placed within us by God. Some of us have decided to trust that GPS, while others have either turned it off or choose to ignore it as we are convinced that we know what is best for us.



We continue to live by the creed that we know what is best and will reach our desired destinations without any help.



For many, that destination is happiness, peace and joy. We want to enjoy every moment of life. The problem is that to achieve this goal we need to listen to the internal GPS that God has placed within us and not our own gut feelings.



While serving in Japan in 2011 as part of an international tsunami relief group, we had our hheadquarters in a certain part of Tokyo. Everyday, some of my co-workers and I would walk to work while other co-workers would take the train. After a while, I thought that I knew the area quite well. One day, I was on an errand and decided to walk back to the main office. I figured it was easy as a block is a block in any city in the world. My internal GPS told me to take the train, but I knew better.



I was wrong. I got so turned around in that area that I was lost for two hours. I finally admitted that I was lost and remembered that about the train system. I finally found the nearest train station by following the tracks. I paid my fair and discovered that I was only one train station away from my destination. I was never so happy as when I got to the office that day.



To achieve the ultimate life goals of love, peace, joy, fulfillment and an eternity that will be amazing; you and I must first admit that we have ignored God’s internal GPS [in other words, we are lost], then we must ask God to turn that GPS back on and help us to hear the instructions that it gives.



In other words, we need to ask for forgiveness and God’s mercy and grace offered to us because Jesus Christ, God’s only Son died on the Cross of Calvary to pay for our willful disobedience of trusting ourselves instead of God.



It takes a lot to admit we made a mistake, it takes a great deal for us to admit we are lost but when we swallow our pride and ask for directions or turn the GPS back on the joy of reaching the destination is unspeakable.



By the way, the internal GPS that I was referring to is the Spirit of God or the Holy Spirit, who helps us to stay on course and live a life pleasing to God. Everyone has turned off this GPS or sinned against God, but the real question is: Are you and I willing to humble ourselves, seek God’s grace, ask for forgiveness and be willing to follow God’s voice instead of our own or the voices of others around us.



Are you and I lost? Yes, “For all have sinned and far short of the glory of God.” [Romans 3:23]



But the Good News of John 1:11-13 is: “He [Jesus Christ] came to that which was His own, but His own did not receive him. Yet to all who did receive Him, to those who believed in His name, he gave the right to become children of God. Children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.”



God’s grace and forgiveness awaits you. Which GPS will you listen to?