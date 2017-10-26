Where every vote counts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Every vote counts.

No one knows that better than the voters in the Big Lakes County ward of Enilda – Big Meadow.

Donald Bissell defeated incumbent Ron Matula 68-66 in the Oct. 16 election but a close vote is nothing new to the ward.

In the Oct. 13, 2015, byelection Matula defeated Bissell 49-46 while a third candidate, Greg Lunde, received 15 votes.

The vote was even closer in the Oct. 21, 2013 municipal election when incumbent Ray Dupres and challenger Brett Qually tied 44-44. Dupres won after his name was drawn from a hat.

In the Oct. 18, 2010 municipal election Dupres defeated Qually in a “landslide” when he won 44-38.

What that means is the last three elections in the ward have been decided by only five votes, and the last four elections by only 11 votes.

Who says every vote doesn’t count in an election?