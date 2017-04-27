Wet pitch delays soccer start

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Snow, rain and wet fields have delayed the start of the High Prairie Minor Soccer Society season.

The society is waiting for the fields at St. Andrew’s School to dry and the weather to warm up.

“The ground is still soaked and we can’t get on the fields until the school informs us,” says president Angie Halverson.

In previous years, about 200 players from young children to teens have registered for the season, which normally ends in mid-June. Action occurs Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Organizers appreciate all those who have offered to serve as coaches and volunteers in various roles.

Parents and players are reminded that closed-toe shoes and shin pads are mandatory to play.

Steps to grow soccer with a community team for boys and girls over 13 to compete with teams from other towns are also underway. Last year the

High Prairie league hosted visiting teams in separate tournaments for younger and older players.

Players older than 13 who want to join the competitive team may phone Halverson at [780] 291-0133 or email her at ang.halverson@gmail.com.

During soccer nights, portable washrooms will be on site for the convenience of all participants.