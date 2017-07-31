West to play at rodeo dance

Be prepared for a new voice at this year’s High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo dances Aug. 1-2.

Roger West, an entertainer who exemplifies passion with a heart the size of Texas, quickly rose to be one of the Ontario’s top earning club acts. His flamboyant and energetic style is contagious.

This unique artist, seasoned well beyond his years, paid his dues on the Eastern Canadian music scene. Maritimers may recognize him as a prolific side man, or as the front man for The Bounty Hunters.

His gutsy move to Alberta in 2007 paid huge dividends. In less than two years, West has become one of the busiest touring acts in Western Canada. His lively shows continue today!

Many deem Roger West a star. His humble and outgoing qualities are exemplified by his love affair with an ever increasing fan base. In 2016, West released his debut CD, Turn Me On, featuring his great song writing talents and unique vocal stylings.

West has proven himself worthy of the success he has already enjoyed, and is yet to accomplish. Frankly, it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!

Keep your eyes open for West as he tours Canada with the intent of delivering an everlasting impression on live country music and the entertainment business.

And when you see him at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Aug. 1-2, don’t be surprised if he says hello. He loves interacting with fans!

The dance is from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. Tickets are $15 each.