West Africa Christmas has lots of colour

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas in West Africa has its own unique traditions despite the warmer climates.

John and Eileen Duwana, of High Prairie, recall many memories of the season in their home country, Liberia and Ghana.

In December, Ghana and Liberia experience the Harmattan season, or winter, when the weather is cooler and drier, says John.

“I recall as a child being able to smell Christmas in the air,” Eileen says.

Besides the hustle and bustle in the streets, children were outside playing, wearing paper Christmas hats, markets were busy, and the smell and sounds of firecrackers were in the air.

“Growing up, Christmas was mainly about family togetherness and going to church,” John says.

For the community, residents and families gathered to dance and play from the early afternoon until late evening for children and later for adults.

Most schools would organize a nativity play and carols night.

It’s also a time for parents to meet each other.

“The last day of school is called ‘Our Day’, referring to the fact that students take over the day at school,” John says. “There is no teaching and students organize whatever activities they want.”

Students are always eager to see Father Christmas, or Santa Claus.

“In my childhood, Father Christmas was a Christmas time character who handed out candy at my school,” Eileen says.

“Most children believe presents received came from the one who gave the gift, not Santa.”

Santa Claus, reindeer, decorations, gifts and shopping is present only in some urban and affluent communities where residents are exposed to those Christmas traditions, she says.

Communities are lively Christmas Eve.

“Food vendors in the streets are open late as residents socialize and anticipate midnight to wish each other Merry Christmas,” John says.

“You can catch a live band parading the streets playing Christmas jingles and acrobats and performers on stilts perform house to house.”

Christmas Eve is also different in Ghana and Liberia depending on rural and urban, and socio-economic status.

“Urban settings would be similar to Canada with elaborate decorations and consumerism, where as in rural areas people would be more into the simple pleasures: getting the best of the hens and livestock for those who can afford and family gatherings,” John says.

Church services are the focus of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, followed by family gatherings.

“Christmas Day is one time when everyone tries to eat the best that they can afford,” John says. “The majority of rural folks try to catch the biggest rooster, lamb, goat or hen the day before.”

In Liberia, most people eat rice and a variety of stews with chicken.

In Ghana, typically Christmas dinner features two specialty dishes. A rice dish is prepared one of two ways, as jollof rice, rice cooked in tomato stew, or cooked rice with a side of tomato stew.

Another specialty is fufu and chicken, or goat soup.

Fufu is a mould of either mashed cassava, yam, or plantain, with soup poured over top.

During New Year’s Eve, people have watchnight services in churches and stay until the New Year is ushered into. Some in rural villages have a bonfire and people sit by it until the New Year.

When New Year arrives, people burst into songs, and emotional expressions to God for keeping them alive to see another year.