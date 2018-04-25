Crown pushing stiffer fines, penalties for those involved in drug trade

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People involved in the local drug trade may face harsher fines and consequences if federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy has his way.



“We are taking a stronger stance against illegal drugs,” said McCoy during High Prairie provincial court proceedings April 16.



“We are going to push [for] higher fines when we get serious charges, at least $1,000, because the message doesn’t seem to be getting across.



“We’re going to clean this place up.”



A whopping 22 people on the April 16 docket faced drug-related charges. Methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis are the most serious illicit drugs in the region, McCoy explained.



“Meth is a major problem in the area and we’ve got to stop it.”



McCoy referred to a Nov. 15, 2017 South Peace News story quoting provincial court Judge G.W. Paul. At the time, Judge Paul noted 19 people on the docket faced drug charges.



McCoy noted 22 people with drug charges were on the docket April 16 and a further 19 on the docket April 2.



“I agree with Judge Paul,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



McCoy read excerpts from the story.



“Drugs that float around this region are a problem,” Judge Paul said in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 6.



“This is a small town and it’s a horrible thing.”



Nineteen people on the docket faced drug charges that day.



“Every one of them is connected to the drug trade,” Judge Paul said.



“The message doesn’t seem to matter for those people, you can’t use illicit drugs.”



The docket was lessened slightly on April 16 after three people were found guilty of various drug crimes. Please see related story on page 3.