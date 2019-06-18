Wellness camp proposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans for an adult wellness centre near Joussard are getting support from Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting June 12, council gave first reading to bylaw 13-2019 to redistrict land on Highway 2 east of Joussard to commercial recreation from agriculture.



A public hearing is scheduled for July 10 at 11 a.m.



“The applicant is proposing to open an adult wellness camp, which will begin as weekend camps and could eventually extend to weeklong camps,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Kathleen April Isadore applied for the bylaw change with support from landowner Ellis O’Brien.



“Facilitators will focus on addiction and mental health, grief and loss, anger management, yoga and reiki,” Olansky says.



A house and accessory buildings are located on the property, she notes.



“All camps will be clean and sober and no alcohol and [illegal] drugs will be allowed,” Isadore writes in the application.



Each day includes prayer and meditation, workshops, physical activities and elder storytelling.



Isadore has also requested a letter of support from Alberta Health Services.