Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Grouard resident is one of three people appointed to serve on the Northern Lakes College board of governors until April 30, 2021.



Fern Welch also serves as the Grouard councillor on Big Lakes County.



The order in council by the Alberta government was issued May 1.



Also appointed were Ray Stern, former mayor Slave Lake, and Ernst Grach. Welch and Stern were re-appointed; it will be Grach’s first term.