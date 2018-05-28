Welch granted medical leave

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Big Lakes County councillor has been granted a short-term leave for health reasons.



At its regular meeting May 23, council authorized the leave of Grouard Councillor Fern Welch to the end of June.



The leave includes regular meetings on May 23, June 13 and June 27.



However, she may return sooner rather than later.



“I would expect her to be back before that,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Welch previously was absent at regular council meetings on April 25 and May 9.



It is also uncertain whether Welch will attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference May 31 to June 3 in Halifax.