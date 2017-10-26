Wedmid ‘picture’ perfect

Linda Wedmid of Kinuso is the grand winner of the second annual Big Lakes County Photo Contest.

Fall Settings is the caption of her winning photo, taken at Spruce Point Park.

The contest is held to collect images of “our magnificent county, a place we are proud to call home,” says Victoria Pegg, communications co-ordinator for the county.

“We wanted to promote what makes you proud to live here,” she says.

After photos were collected by the Sept. 29 deadline, the winner was selected in early October.

“The photo was posted on social media and our website,” Pegg says.

“We will also use the photo in our newsletters to promote our county.”

Entries are the original work of the entrant.

The entrant is an amateur photographer and/or has had minimal or no professional training in the art of photography.

Big Lakes County presents more contests on its website and Facebook page.