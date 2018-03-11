Letter – We must be very, very careful

America does need a reset, perhaps more of an overhaul, and its own kind of green revolution. A change of path that has nothing to do with climate change. It has to choose the path that will take it past what one prominent dissident calls ‘end stage capitalism’.



The first few times I heard the term I moved past it without taking much heed, but then the catastrophic election occurred that put Donald Trump in the oval office. What bothered me the most was the fact that he just didn’t give a damn about the conventions of the office, and had has little interest in the actual job itself.



Trump is what he has always been – the lazy son of a rich man. Not exactly stupid but not inclined to learn anything.



There were things he should have known because he had been hanging out with the top flight politicians for decades. The one that floored me was that Barack Obama had to tell him he had to replace all of Obama’s people starting with the entire staff of one wing of the White House. They are still not staffing up critical positions.



The worst of it isn’t these yahoos are playing world politics, it is the people who put them there. I like to call them the ‘batship crazy billionaires’. The money these guys have poured into the machine to get the results they want is mind boggling.



If we had the money they used to drive that country to the edge we could have wiped out AIDS, but that is not what they want to do. For some reason they really hate the world and 99 per cent of the people. They are determined to grind it down.



It is happening here, too. After the British Columbia election, the leader of the Green Party walked out and using his first, and likely greatest, five minutes of fame, didn’t talk about the environment. It was the campaign financing and money coming in from out of the country. Something about ‘The Wild West’.



We are falling under the thrall, too. In Alberta, we are not just blessed with a son of a former prime minister for a prime minister, we also have the daughter of a former NDP party leader as our new party leader and premier.



The Canadian Taxpayers Federation blessed the new United Conservative Party with its ideas about how to trim $10 billion from our budget without beating up the doctors and teachers. He was going to save money on the retiring civil servants.



I don’t think that is the best deal ever. It called to mind Gov. Sam Brownbeck of Kansas who implemented all those fiscal ideas everyone was crooning about and bankrupted the state. While everyone else was left to cleanup the mess, he was given a job as some sort of ambassador.



Government is a matter of details, and good government is boring. Trump has made American politics alarming revolting, and unexpected. He has no manners, no understanding, and no concern for the damage he is doing.



The CTF may have some manners, they’re discrete. They “protect the privacy of their donors” so kind of them. It could also be they don’t want everyone to know where the money is coming from.



We need to make some real choices here. Decide what our own conservatism is instead of taking on the slogans and concepts of a right wing that is trying to rip up the social contract they do have.



Canada is rated the eighth most peaceful country in the world. America is something like 112th.



Our life expectancy is higher than America’s and our education system rates higher. Does anyone want to give up medicare?



We can’t sit back and relax thinking it cannot happen here. We have to make sure it doesn’t get that way.



These are the choices that lay before us. Do we want some tool in a shinny suit telling us to go along or do we say no, I am Canadian and this is what Canada is to us.



It’s not a reality show, it’s a place where we live and will pass on to our children and grandchildren.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie