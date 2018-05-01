Watershed plan shunned by county council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has asked the Lesser Slave Watershed Council to reconsider the municipality’s role in a draft integrated watershed management plan.



At it regular meeting April 25, county council approved a staff recommendation to ask the watershed council to reconsider the county’s roles and timelines.



“We would have to hire more staff to implement the plan,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“No doubt, it would require our staff time and a cost to staff.”



Council responded to the plan that was presented by LSWC executive director Meghan Payne on March 28.



“It is important that council is aware of the goals and objectives established in the plan process because the plan tasks municipalities with a significant amount and time and resources to implement,” says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The plan outlines the roles and responsibilities of the various levels of government, industry, non-government organizations and agencies, landowners, leaseholders and resident in the watershed basin, she notes.



“I’m not comfortable adopting a plan somebody else makes,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx says.



One councillor suggests the county use the draft plan as a template.



“We could use the plan and make our own plan,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



Overall, the watershed council is asking for a motion of support from municipalities to use the Lesser Slave Integrated Watershed Management Plan as a guidance document and decision-support tool and work with the LSWC to implement strategies that will achieve the outcomes of the plan.



The objective of the plan is to maintain healthy water bodies focusing on water quality preservation within the Lesser Slave Lake watershed.



Municipal comments have expressed priorities about concern regarding responsibility for maintaining a minimum flow in the Lesser Slave River and an approach to establish riparian setbacks, the report states.



Specific recommendations have been drafted to protect riparian areas and wetlands that suggest municipalities establish development setbacks six metres for pollution prevention.



A 30-metre setback is recommended for fish-bearing streams or where riparian vegetation is dominated by trees.