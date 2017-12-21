Waterline reaches engineering stage

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A proposed project to add a waterline and truck fill in Prairie Echo has reached the engineering stage.



At its regular meeting Dec. 13, Big Lakes County awarded an engineering tender to WSP Group of Grande Prairie for $674,551.



“It’s a lot of money,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



However, the project requires special planning to make it feasible and affordable.



“Design it so it can be expanded it the future,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



The county is looking for partners in the estimated $6 million project because funding is not easily available, CAO Roy Brideau says.



“We are going to run into other water projects where no grants are available,” Brideau says.



“With a nearby First Nation, we could get funding.”



One suggested option would have the water system connected from Grouard and Kapawe’no First Nation.



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx says a connection from High Prairie would be more feasible.



“We could connect more people if we went from High Prairie and then it would be regional,” says Marx, who has made the service a top priority for him since first on council in 1998.



Another councillor agreed.



“We would get a good chance of funding with the connection from the town,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



The Prairie Echo area is not currently serviced by potable water and a top priority for the county.