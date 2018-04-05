Water straight to the tap

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has confirmed it will offer rural water service to the tap.

At its regular meeting March 28, council approved a new rural water services expansion policy after debating the issue for several meetings.

“This is a policy where everyone pays the same across the county,” says engineering consultant Trent McLaughlin.

Council approved the fees where a property owner will pay $20,000 to connect to the house.

The county will connect to a maximum of 150 metres from the distribution line, subject to any changes by council.

People on service lines that exceed the 150 metres will pay an additional $50 per metre.

“Customers will still be able to calculate upfront what their cost will be to connect to the water service,” says McLaughlin.

Fees are set where one-third of the $60,000 construction cost per property would be covered by the property owner, and would be adjusted as necessary, says the report.

Under the policy, the county will not pay for the higher costs of installation for residents who build a far distance from the property lines, McLaughlin says.

The county will be able to ensure the quality of construction between the distribution line and the house, he adds.

“Nothing will be done if the total cost is over $60,000 per property,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councilor Don Charrois voted against the policy as presented.

Nygaard wondered how the county would pay for $40,000 when other county services are being reduced.

“Are we going to borrow it?”

Previously, the county was able to access grants for such projects.

“There are no grants available,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“Through some miracle, we might get grants,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch says.

McLaughlin says the fee will not please everyone.

“The fee for the additional distance will be criticized,” he says.

“In cases where the line can be completely trenched, the county will be view as charging too much.

“Where the line must be horizontally drilled, the county will not be recouping the full of the extra distance.

“A variable rate system would not work as you would lose the ability to determine the upfront cost for the customer.”

The county will advertise in the fall to seek interest for projects.