Wandering dog draws Driftpile man’s ire

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A dispute over a dog had landed a Driftpile man in trouble with the law.



Glen Mark Giroux, 30, of Driftpile, was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 26 to uttering threats.



The charges arose March 17, 2017.



“He told his neighbour, ‘If your dog goes on my yard again, I’ll shoot it,’” said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



The neighbour’s wife heard the threat and took further steps.



“She took it seriously and reported it to police,” Hurich said.



Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the woman.



“You shouldn’t have made the threat,” Judge Shynkar said.



“It was a foolish thing to say.”



Giroux also pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to appear in court. He was also fined $130 on each count, including victim fine surcharge.



The fines were already paid off in lieu of time served in jail awaiting his court appearance.