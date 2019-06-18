Waikle guns for gold after silver medal win

Cameron Waikle, left, of E.W. Pratt School show his silver medal he won in Shot Put at the Alberta Senior High School Track and Field Championships held June 7-8 in Calgary. Beside him is his coach and educational assistant Galen Sheppard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School athlete Cameron Waikle captured a silver medal at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships held June 7-8 in Calgary.



He finished second in Ambulatory Men’s Shot Put with a personal best of toss of 6.25m.



Waikle’s previous top mark of 6.05m set a new zone record at the Northwest Zone High School Track and Field Championships June 1 in Grande Prairie.



“It was awesome when I got my silver medal, says Waikle, a Grade 11 student. “I was happy that I got it.”



He says he was confident and comfortable as he released the shot put.



“I felt it was my best throw when I threw it,” Waikle says.



“I did my best.”



He says the result has inspired him to go further in the sport.



“I plan to continue in shot put next year, Waikle says.



“I want to win the gold medal next time.”



An Edmonton athlete [Andrew Livingstone of Harry Ainlay] recorded a mark of 6.92m to win the gold.



Waikle’s coach and educational assistant Galen Sheppard gives him top marks.



“He’s a wonderful young man and I’m very proud of him,” Sheppard says.



“He wanted to try shot put and I helped coach him.”



She says Waikle is a good student of the sport.



“He did what I asked him to do and he practiced and practiced,” Sheppard says.



Athletic director Jenelle Gallivan gives credit to Waikle.



“He threw a personal best at provincials, so all his hard work paid off.



“We are very happy that we gave him the opportunity to compete at provincials.”



Waikle was one of 17 Chargers who competed.



“Our entire school finished third place overall for 48 2A schools, which is amazing,” Gallivan says. “We had a lot of top-10 finishes, but no other medals.”

