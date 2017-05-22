Volunteers! The lifebood of the community

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Where would a community be without its volunteers?

The importance of the youth, women and men who give unselfishly of their time was the theme repeated at the High Prairie Volunteer Appreciation Banquet April.

Certificates of appreciation and a gift were presented to 68 volunteers who were recognized at Eva’s Café.

“The people invited today have volunteered on boards and organizations and have worked will all age groups to contribute to the health, safety, social life and development of the community,” said Louise Myre, Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services manager. FCSS hosted the banquet.

Words were also expressed by Town of High Prairie deputy mayor Debbie Rose.

“Each one of you has a huge willingness to give your time to others,” Rose said.

“You give your most precious resource – your time.

“So today, we take a little time to thank you for the amazing gift of time that you give to us.”

During the High Prairie banquet, FCSS honoured volunteers who serve various organizations including the High Prairie Municipal Library, High Prairie Figure Skating Club, Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie, High Prairie Repertoire Dance Society, High Prairie Royal Purple Elks, High Prairie and District Museum, High Prairie Community Beautification Association, High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce, The Q Skate Plaza, 4-H, Pioneer Threshermen’s Association, High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, High Prairie Golden Age Club, High Prairie Quilt Guild, High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, J.B. Wood Continuing Care, Pleasantview Lodge, High Prairie Community Education Committee, High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society, High Prairie Palliative Care Society, Marigold Rehabilitation Society, High Prairie Sports Complex Society, High Prairie Minor Hockey Association, High Prairie Renegades football, High Prairie Royal Canadian Air Cadets 529 Squadron, and Lesser Slave Watershed Council.