Volunteers thanked for valued service



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers at the High Prairie Health Complex were thanked for their dedicated service during a reception May 17 at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.



Alberta Health Services recognized the volunteers for their time and commitment.



“Words cannot adequately express the gratitude that I, staff, patients, residents and AHS wish to convey,” says Karen Zelman, volunteer coordinator for High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake [Area 6].



“Please know that your volunteerism is recognized, appreciated, valued and cherished.”



Several volunteers received special pins for long service and were acknowledged by other AHS staff.



“Without your help, we couldn’t do a lot of what we do,” says Rhonda Stuckless, Area 6 director.



Thanks was also expressed by acting site manager Barbara Mader, speaking on behalf of the absent site manager Olive Sonico, and from Karla Sondrup, manager for seniors’ health for Area 6.



“When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share that most precious of resources, your time to make life better for those who are in need, ” Zelman says.



“Your willingness to give selflessly to help others speaks to both your strength and the quality of your character.



“Whether you a longtime volunteer, or if you got involved fairly recently, and regardless of how many hours you choose to give, it’s important for you to know that what you do makes a difference.”



About 120 volunteers serve in the complex, including those with the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society and the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society.



Adult volunteers serve in various roles and can visit patients and residents, feeding assistance, play games, do crafts, spiritual visitors, church services, musical entertainers, clerical assistance, bingo helpers, food services volunteers, and the newly-revived Candy Stripers junior volunteer program for youth.



Recently, E.W Pratt High School’s Cosmetology students visited the complex to use their skills to pamper some of the ladies with hairstyles, facials and manicures.



A highlight for the residents at J.B. Wood is their visits with the St. Andrew’s Grade 3 classes.



Anyone interested in volunteering is required to complete an application. To become a volunteer or for more information, please phone Zelman at [780] 523-6466 or email to karen.zelman@ahs.ca.