Volunteers open hospital gift shop

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A gift shop has opened in the new High Prairie Health Complex, operated by the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

“All proceeds go to support and enhance patient care,” says Stella Sware, gift shop coordinator.

“It’s a place where people can buy a gift or item before they visit a patient or a gift for any other occasion.”

Located on the right side of the main entrance, the gift shop opened June 12.

A variety of gifts and items are available, including cards, religious items, health and wellness aids, chocolates and candy, baby clothing and cigars, plush toys, jewelry, scarves, pyjamas, lounging pants, nighties, teddy bears, and hygiene products.

The gift shop is initially open Monday to Friday, noon to p.m.

“That will change as needed,” Sware says.

The service is operated totally by volunteers.

A gift shop was operating in the old health complex before it closed several years ago.

Over the years, the auxiliary has provided funds to purchase various equipment for patient care.