Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One person is dead after a house fire on Swan River First Nation April 23.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service Sgt. Derek Tomkins says police and the Kinuso Fire Department responded to a call between 6-6:30 a.m.



Because the investigation is ongoing, few details are being released.



However, Tomkins did confirm one victim died in the fire but did not release the name.



Unconfirmed reports indicate the victim was female.