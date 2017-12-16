Victim assistance valued by community



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Victims of crime value the support they get from trained caregivers.



Volunteer advocates and board members with High Prairie and District Victim Assistance were honoured at a reception Dec. 6 for their dedicated service with the program in partnership with High Prairie and Faust RCMP.



“Thank you so much for your dedication and service,” High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Warren Wright says.



“They are unsung heroes of emergency services to provide after care for victims and their families.”



Certificates of appreciation were presented in a brief ceremony led by co-ordinator Sandra Bembridge.



“We provide support to anyone who has been a victim of crime and/or trauma,” says Bembridge, who has served in the role since July 2015 after she started in June 2011.



Rose Toner became assistant co-ordinator in December 2015.



Currently, the program has four volunteer advocates and four in training.



Together, they have served 587 victims in 2017 to the end of November, up considerably from the figure of 520 in all of 2016.



Victim assistance covers the same area as High Prairie and Faust RCMP, which includes Metis Settlements of Peavine, East Prairie and Gift Lake and Whitefish First Nation and Atikameg.



“The majority of our referrals come from the RCMP, but also from agencies and self-referrals,” Bembridge says.



Advocates are called to a variety of roles, such as court updates, court preparation and court accompaniment.



“Going to court can seem like walking into a whole different world and we offer to prepare witnesses for court and stay with them on the day of court,” Bembridge says.



“We assist in making referrals to support services they may need, such as women’s shelters, Alberta Works, mental health and others.”



Victims value the services and volunteers find it rewarding.



“It is overwhelming the appreciative comments we receive from victims for the supports victim assistance provides all the time,” Bembridge says.



She lists some of those comments.



“Thank you so much, I couldn’t have done this with out you.”



“I feel so much better after talking to you.”



“Your help means more to me than you will ever know.”



More volunteer advocates are always welcome.



“Because we are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, people who can be available to assist during the day or have flexible schedules would be a great asset,” Bembridge says.



“Caring and compassionate people who can be a support to others experiencing trauma would be a good candidate as a volunteer advocate.”



For more information, phone the program office at (780) 523-3490.