Vet services expand on-call schedule

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Veterinary Services has joined a partnership to provide extended after-hours on-call services for animal owners starting Sept. 1.



Mosaic Veterinary Partners has been formed with veterinary services in High Prairie, Peace River, Grimshaw and Fairview, says a news release.



“The veterinary community is under tremendous strain providing medical support that is truly deserved and needed during after hours and weekends,” says Dr. Greg Andrews, CEO.



“Sharing call responsibilities is solution-orientated and will alleviate these concerns while continuing providing support to all animals requiring care.



“Veterinary clinics are collaborating to ensure exceptional care to animals by rotating weekend call service and strengthening the network of veterinary professionals.”



Emergency on-call services will be provided from Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 8:30 a.m. and will be shared between veterinarians from all four practices.



Veterinarians will be working from the Peace River veterinary practice.



“We want to provide consistent, reliable care for all species of animals outside of regular clinic hours and to meet the needs of all owners in these communities,” Andrews says.



When people call their regular clinic phone number, they will be directed to the doctor on call.



Doctors will answer questions and provide care as needed.



Patient medical records and any required follow-up care will be forwarded to client primary care clinics on the next business day.



Emergency calls received Monday to Thursday will be received through each individual clinic.



Services during calving season will also apply.



“We will have veterinarians available at each clinic for after hours and weekend call during the months of February to May,” Andrews says.



Veterinarians know that time of year is very busy and requires strong support from the veterinary teams.