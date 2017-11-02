Vehicle runs into teen Halloween night

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Halloween night turned out to be more than spooky for a High Prairie teenager after being hit by a vehicle.

High Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect vehicle that struck the boy, 13, at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 48th Street.

“A silver/white sedan turning west bound from 48th Street struck the boy as he was crossing the roadway north bound,” says Cpl. Chris Warren.

“The suspect vehicle continued west and did not stop.”

The boy was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and released. His name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at [780] 523-3370. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].