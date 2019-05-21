Value of tax incentives questioned

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is exploring ways to attract new businesses to town, but the suggestion of free land or tax incentives has council divided.



The High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce wrote council April 23 asking they take a positive approach to economic development.



“…to provide free land owned by the Town, and a tax free holiday for two or three years for the Town portion of taxes for new businesses … possibly 20 or more employees,” writes president Barry Sharkawi.



The request was forwarded to the policy committee for study but not before councillors weighed in.



“Is this something we’re seriously looking at?” asked Councillor Donna Deynaka.



“I have some concerns about it.”



She first questioned the number of employees cited in Sharkawi’s letter, then questioned the benefit and/or fairness to long-time businesses who did not receive a break.



“I struggle with that.”



And, she added, the concerns she hears of high taxes from the existing business community, only to have council possibly turn around and give a tax break to others.



Councillor Debbie Rose was also leery, saying she attended training sessions that “frowned upon this type of incentive”.



“It didn’t help,” she said.



Rose then asked CAO Brian Martinson if he felt such incentives would help.



“I don’t feel it would,” he replied.



Others did not agree.



“I think an incentive, I think is positive,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly.



“I’d be on side with an incentive like that. The more businesses, the more businesses pulling the wagon [paying taxes].



“I think it’s a great idea.”



Councillor Brian Gilroy agreed, citing the incentive offered Tolko Industries was one of the tipping points prompting them to reopen their OSB mill west of town.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse was concerned over the idea of offering free land; however, Mayor Brian Panasiuk reminded council they had not commercial free land to offer.



In 2007, council did draft a Commercial Development Incentive – Tax Relief Policy in 2007 and ordered administration to bring an update back to council. An update was never brought back and forgotten.



The chamber proposed the idea at its April 18 meeting.



“We need to increase business,” said Sharkawi.



“The town has to help. We have to do something for the community.”



A proposed policy returns to council later.