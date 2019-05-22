Valedictorian extends thanks during speech

Valedictorian Grace Hill

Grace Hill,

Valedictorian

Good afternoon, honoured guests, family, friends, teachers and, of course, fellow graduates.



Thank you all for being here to celebrate this pivotal moment in our lives.



For those of you who don’t know me, I’m Grace, and I have the honour of speaking on behalf of the class of 2019.



It’s hard to grasp the fact that we have actually made it here today.



For so long, the thought of graduating was a distant future.



Planning our lives beyond grade school was daunting to say the least.



But regardless of how unlikely it seemed that we would make it here today, we have.



We recently received letters that we had written to ourselves in Grade 7.



In those letters, we depicted what we thought we would be doing for the rest of our lives.



According to 13-year-old me, I was going to stay in High Prairie, marry a farmer and live 30 minutes out of town.



I obviously didn’t know how much gas costs.



I also learnt from reading some of those letters that Malcolm was very concerned that his 17-year-old self might not like meatloaf anymore and I am saddened to hear that he still does like meatloaf.



I have to hand it to our teachers, though, they truly have done a fantastic job.



Considering we were once referred way back in junior high as “the worst grade they have ever seen”.



But let’s be honest, what grade isn’t horrible in junior high?



We appreciate your patience with us and your continual efforts to help us in any way you can.



We are grateful for your dedication these past three years and your willingness to go above and beyond.



Although I feel it’s safe to say we won’t miss crash course videos and having to ask to go to the bathroom, we will miss things about this school.



The relationships we’ve made with teachers, the comfort and familiarity of seeing our friends everyday, and of course, snow days.



We have developed an abundance of life skills from attending school.



The start, in elementary school, we learnt the ABCs, counting, the days of the week, how to eat over our plates, although my brother, who is entering high school, still hasn’t mastered that one.



In junior high, we started out thinking the world was against us and finished knowing it definitely was.



Then suddenly we were in high school and we quickly learned that moms, somehow, find out everything.



Putting things off until the last minute wasn’t always the best idea.



And no matter how much you don’t feel like arguing with Mr. Corless over social studies at 8:30 in the morning, you still had to go.



We also would not be seated here today if it weren’t for our families.



We sincerely thank you for hauling us out of bed, kicking us in the butt when we needed it and supporting us through our various phases in junior high and high school.



Despite the many grey hairs and wrinkles we have caused you over the past 12 years, we thank you.



Although it’s hard to getting into the grad spirit when we have to go back to school on Monday, I really hope we can enjoy today.



We have worked hard for far too long to not celebrate this accomplishment.



Although I recognize that I am not qualified to give my class advice on anything, given the fact that I barely know the difference between a washer and a dryer, I will try my best.



I hope we can all take advantage of each day, live the moment, don’t get caught up in what the future holds because we won’t get there until we tackle today.



And lastly, never take up more than one parking stall when you are parking, because, come on, that’s just not cool.



Thank you and once again, congratulations.