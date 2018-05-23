Valedictorian extends thanks during speech



Zale Zabolotniuk

Valedictorian

Good afternoon, everyone, family, friends, teachers, honoured guests and fellow graduates.



I am honoured to have been chosen to represent my class and have this opportunity to speak today.



I would like to begin by thanking our parents and all our teachers throughout our years of school who worked so hard to help us make it to this moment.



Thanks to our parents for dragging us out of bed every morning for the past 12 years, helping us with homework and driving us to sports practices.



Thanks to our teachers for attempting to enlighten us on tasks for all our years of schooling.



And while teachers and parents both have helped us tremendously on this journey through school, it is we who are passing through this stage of life and on to college and the workforce.



The majority of us were born in the year 2000, and as such, we are first grad class to be born in the 21st century.



The students of this class will be Canada’s next generation of engineers and teachers, nurses and firefighters, who will support the Canadian economy and get to pay into the Canada Pension Plan and health care for the next 40 years.



Wait. We can also look forward to building a career and becoming self-sufficient and eventually never having to mooch off our parents again.



Or you can just keep living with them.



So that’s what we have to look forward to.



Anyways, this speech is supposed to be inspiring, so I have a few inspirational quotes here because what’s a grad speech without a few inspirational quotes.



There’s “do or do not there is no try” from everyone’s favourite little green man, Kermit the Frog, wait, uhh, Yoda.



And this one from Dr. Seuss.



“You’re off to great places, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.”



And this one from Bruce Lee.



“The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering.”



All in all, some pretty good advice, always try you hardest, there’s no challenge you can’t overcome and live the best live you can.



To conclude, I would like to address all of you, my fellow graduates by saying good luck in whatever you choose to do.



I hope everyone has a happy exciting future.



It’s been a blast.



And before I go, Mr. Watts reminds me to take this time to remind all of you, there’s a social test on Monday.