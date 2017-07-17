Valedictorian extends thanks during speech

Jessica Smith,

Valedictorian

Hello and good afternoon.

I would like to take a moment to thank everyone for being here today to celebrate with the graduating class of 2017.

A special thanks to the teachers and staff at E.W. Pratt who put up with our good times and bad times, but mostly our shenanigans; to our friends and family, but mostly our parents that put up with us and forced us to go to school so that we all could be here today.

To prove my thanks, I will try to keep this short and sweet.

These past three years of high school will be some of the most memorable moments in our lives.

I’m not just talking about the hours on end that we spent learning in a classroom, but also the times we spent elsewhere.

The numerous sports teams, sporting events, school trips, and extra curriculars, will be part of what we remember most about this place.

Being in the library playing chess when we knew we should have been doing work, or all the other times just being with our friends or having a good time.

This year’s graduating class is made up of a very diverse people with different skill sets and talents that will continue to help us in our future.

For some of us, that will be continuing on to post secondary, for others, going into the trades, and for some of us, it’s taking a year off.

While it is sad to move on from this school and our lives, I believe that for each and every one of us, our adventure is just beginning.

“And so the adventure begins. . .” is from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book The Great Gatsby and is this year’s quote [theme].

I personally think this really represents what happens after high school.

For the past 12 years, school has been all that we know, we can probably do it in our sleep, or at least, I know I did.

It has become so routine that now that it is over, we are like, “what do we do now?”

But that is what an adventure is, going forward, but not really knowing where you’ll end up.

There are some of us who know exactly what our next steps are, and our adventure is set out right there in front of us.

And there are some who might not know where they want to go and how to get there, but hey, that’s what makes life exciting.

I do, however, have faith that each and every one of us will find where we want to go, what we want to do and what we want to be the rest of our lives as we are all on the verge of adulthood.

We have some people to thank for helping us get where we are today.

To our parents and guardians for getting us out of bed everyday and off to school.

For supporting us, giving us the courage to tackle the biggest of issues, and encouraging us to take risks.

To our brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

To the communities where we call home, feel safe and are supported.

Thank you for being there for us, you are so important to the success of everyone here.

To the teachers, administrators, educational assistants, librarians, coaches, secretaries, and bus drivers who have looked after us from kindergarten to our final year.

Thank you for getting us here, teaching us, being patient with us, for allowing us to have fun and for making our schooling exciting and entertaining.

We are grateful to you for our education.

To all of us: we’ve created some lasting friendships, got to know each other very well and relied on each other for our class projects, group work and support in studying.

Thank you for being a great group and a part of the class of 2017.

Good luck to each and every one of us who have spent the past several years together and completed this important milestone.

I am looking forward to seeing us all in the walk of fame that is our future.

Good luck.

Stay safe.

Remember the wonderful time we spent together.

And so, the adventure begins!