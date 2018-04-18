Use of private vehicles puts county at risk

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new truck for Big Lakes County’s fire chief may arrive in 2018 instead of 2019 as scheduled.



At its regular meeting April 11, council tabled a recommendation to include $67,100 in the 2018 final budget to replace the truck one year early.



The recommendation was presented “so the current truck can be utilized by volunteer fire service duty officers on a rotational basis to respond to emergencies while on call instead of using personal vehicles,” deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk wrote in a report to council.



However, council wants to determine if private vehicles are used frequently enough to support the recommendation.



“How often do private vehicles get used for this?” Reeve Ken Matthews asked as the recommendation was discussed with fire chief John McDermott.



McDermott nor Panasiuk replied statistics are not recorded.



“From an insurance and liability standpoint, this could put the county in a compromising position, should the responding duty officer be involved in a collision while responding to an emergency,” Panasiuk reported.



The individual’s insurance coverage would pay first in an at-fault incident, he added.



“If their limits of liability are exhausted, then the county’s general liability policy would pay the remainder of the judgment,” Panasiuk said.



“By replacing the current pick-up truck operated by the fire chief one year earlier than scheduled, we effectively mitigate this potential liability risk. . .”



Currently, three of the four fire officers are based in Kinuso where they have no means to respond to an emergency, other than using an operational fire truck, which may be used at the same time at an emergency.



It leaves them to use their personal vehicles with the only emergency traffic warning device being a green strobe light.



Under current, provincial legislative regulations of the Traffic Safety Act, this is not adequate enough of an option for them to properly and safely respond to an emergency as the duty officer on call, should the need arise, Panasiuk said.