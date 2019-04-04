Use caution around burns this spring

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Using extreme caution this spring while burning is the good advice offered from wildfire information officer Leah Lovequist.



“Over the next several weeks, firefighters will be burning areas of dry grass in and around many communities in the Slave Lake Forest Area,” she says.



“Burning will help to remove the dangerous build-up of dry grass that becomes prominent around many communities in the spring.”



If you burned at home during the winter, use caution.



“Take the time to go back and revisit your winter burns to ensure they are extinguished. Snow will not put out a fire.”