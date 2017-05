Beyers Fourie

Tearra L’Hirondelle

Sebastian Vasquez

Times Reporter

The annual track and field day is going to be on June 2 at Grade 5-6 playground field.

Anyone can come and watch. The grades involved are Grades 3-6. The activities happening are high jump, long jump, ball throw, 50-metre, 30-metre and javelin.

We are doing this activity for entertainment purposes, tradition and it’s also towards gym curriculum.

Everyone will receive a participation ribbon and treat.