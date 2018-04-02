Underwear not best hiding place

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Sturgeon Lake man has learned the hard way that underwear is one of the first places police will look for stashed drugs.



Dorian Anakian Harvey, of Sturgeon Lake, was sent to jail for 45 days after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court March 5 to possession of drugs and two breach of conditions.



A small amount of methamphetamine was found in his underwear while he was in jail, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy told court.



Harvey passed the drugs to another prisoner, who returned it to him.



“He was caught red-handed twice,” McCoy said.



“His behaviour suggests he has a drug problem,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.



At the time of his arrest, Harvey was already on a court order to have no contact with a named female, and to not possess drugs.



Harvey was credited with eight days served in Peace River Correctional Centre while awaiting his court appearance.



Harvey also appeared in court on other similar charges and pleaded guilty. He was also fined $800, plus a victim fine surcharge of $240, for possession of a controlled substance, and $300, plus a surcharge of $90, for failing to comply with conditions regarding another file. The charges arose when he was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, and breached conditions to abstain from possessing drugs.