Zirkas shine; Ukrainian Cultural Society celebrates 40 years

Zirka junior dancers present Kozachok. Left-right are Isabelle Roy, Joshua Strebchuk, Gillian Blackhurst, Rebekah Strebchuk and Logan Bruder.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented Zabava during its annual dance recital March 3 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers. Colourful costumes wowed the crowd of 400 people. A new adult dance group was resurrected last fall as the society celebrates 40 years in 2018. Stella Sware was named Honourary Baba as the first president and founding member and for her continual support to the society. Special gifts were also presented to instructors Danielle Marx and Ken Kachmar. Zirkas are competing at the Vitaemo Festival in Grande Prairie on March 24-25.

Brielle Kit, left, dances with Lukijan Strebchuk. They are members of the intermediate dance group, and danced Poltava Tropak.
Logan Bruder kicks it up as he dances with the intermediate group that performs Kozachok.
Beginners danced Malen’ki Iskry. Left-right, are Serenity Forseille, Ryan Smith and Maelle Lewis.
Intermediate dancers perform Horianka. Left-right, are Brody Kit and Brielle Kit.
Senior dancers perform Hopak. Left-right, are Amy Zabolotniuk, Jordan Elko and Emily Norgaard.
Lisa Zabolotniuk, left, and Michael Strebchuk perform Volyn Tanetz. The adult group made its return after several years in hiatus.
Jared Gomes twists while performing the Transcarpathian Tanetz. Dancers must be very athletic to excel at their craft.
Pre-kindergarten dancers perform Koshenya [Kittens]. Boys in the front are D.J. Auger, left, and Frederick Thompson. Amelia Kemp is behind clapping her approval.
Dag Sware dances with the novice group that performs Poltavian Partners.
Intermediate dancers perform Horianka. Left-right, are Brielle Kit, Brody Kit, Trae Shephard, Elizabeth Romick and Lukijan Strebchuk.
A Ukrainian welcome dance was performed by all girls in the dance society. Left-right, are Gillian Blackhurst and Kelsi Smith.
Intermediate girls perform Transcarpathian Rhythms. Left-right, are Gracie Foster and Whisper Forseille.

 

