Zirkas shine; Ukrainian Cultural Society celebrates 40 years



The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented Zabava during its annual dance recital March 3 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers. Colourful costumes wowed the crowd of 400 people. A new adult dance group was resurrected last fall as the society celebrates 40 years in 2018. Stella Sware was named Honourary Baba as the first president and founding member and for her continual support to the society. Special gifts were also presented to instructors Danielle Marx and Ken Kachmar. Zirkas are competing at the Vitaemo Festival in Grande Prairie on March 24-25.