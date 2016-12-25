Ukrainian Christmas celebrated Jan. 7

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ukrainians mark Christmas Day two weeks after the well-known date on Dec. 25.

Jan. 7 is the day Ukrainians traditionally celebrate Christmas to reflect the old Julian calendar used by the Orthodox Church, the main church in the Ukraine.

“Christmas usually starts in early December when the first of the Advent candles are lit,” says Anne Porisky, of High Prairie, who has Ukrainian roots with her husband, Carson.

“Some people light Advent candles in their homes.”

Many traditional foods are enjoyed during the season with the main meal with family on Christmas Eve, Jan. 6.

The main dish is often kutia, a kind of sweet porridge made of wheat and poppy seeds, Anne recalls.

Other dishes can include red borsch, perogies, a small serving of whitefish or other types of fish, and specialty breads.

For traditional Ukrainians in the church, the main Christmas meal is called Sviata Vecheria, holy supper, and people fast all day before the evening meal.

After the meal, people love to sing carols, or Koliadky. They can be sung around the table, or groups often carol in streets and at homes.

People sometimes carry brightly-coloured stars on poles when they go caroling.

Christmas Day provides a bigger feast.

“This is when you usually have more meat, such as a pork roast or homemade sausage,” Anne says.

Christmas shopping is not that prominent for giving gifts as it has become, she recalls.

“People mostly made their own gifts to show their skills,” Anne says.

Families who were poor didn’t exchange gifts at all, she adds.

Decorations also have a personal touch.

“We always made decorations with crepe paper and popcorn to decorate the tree and around the house,” she says.

“We would also make paper chains, and draw angels on paper for the tree and put a star at the top.”

The tree was decorated by the whole family with father, mother and the children about two weeks before Christmas, Anne says.

Special flowers were also made to decorate the church for the Christmas season.

“We use to make handmade flowers with crepe paper to imitate poinsettias.”

Christmas trees in the Ukraine are often decorated with artificial spider’s webs, which are said to bring good luck.

Children get in the spirit at home and during Christmas celebrations at the school.

“We had concerts in the school, and some children would wear colourful Ukrainian outfits and dresses and dance,” Porisky says.

A form of Santa Claus also comes to town.

St. Nicholas [also known as Svyatyi Mykolai] visits children on Dec. 19, St. Nicholas’s Day.

Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve is the main church celebration and lasts for about 90 minutes.

“It was always a full church with about 100 people, and a time when we sang Christmas carols, heard the Christmas story and had a manger with hay,” she says.

After the Christmas Day service, families returned home for another meal and opened any gifts that might be exchanged.

Caroling in the streets continued until Jan. 27 when the Christmas season ends.