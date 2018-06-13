UCP searching for Lesser Slave candidate

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A candidate for the newly-formed United Conservative Party for the Lesser Slave Lake riding will be selected later this summer.



South Peace News inerrantly reported in the June 6 issue that the meeting was set for June 11.



“A nomination meeting date has not been determined at this time,” says Paul George, UCP vice-president of communications.



“We will come to some conclusions shortly.



He says he expects the meeting to be held during the summer and a location has yet to be considered.



The party will duly announce the meeting as the date approaches, he says.



“We are looking for candidates,” George says.



He says Garrett Tomlinson has announced his nomination as the first candidate.



However, all applicants are required to meet criteria set out by the party to be eligible to run.



“The provincial UCP will do the final vetting under the local constituency association,” George says.



After the nomination meeting, the winning candidate will carry the UCP banner into the next provincial election that must be held by May 31, 2019.



UCP will be out to unseat current MLA Danielle Larivee, who was elected as the New Democrats swept to a majority government in the last election May 5, 2015 thereby ending a 44-year dynasty of Progressive Conservative power.



Larivee captured 3,908 votes, ahead of Wildrose candidate Darryl Boisson with 3,196. PC candidate Pearl Calahasen finished third with 1,950 votes to end a career of 26 years as the MLA.



UCP was formed after the former PC party and the Wildrose party amalgamated in July 2017.