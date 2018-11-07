UCP presents united front at forum

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The six candidates seeking the United Conservative Party nomination for the upcoming provincial election expected next spring made their pitch to about 40 voters Oct. 30.



Brenda Derkoch, John Middelkoop, Juliette Noskey, Pat Rehn, Jim Sparks and Garrett Thomlinson, were all united in their displeasure over the governing New Democrats, and said the party must go.



The forum, held in High Prairie town council chambers, had each candidate speak before answering selected questions. They were all united in their desire to build pipelines to get Alberta’s energy products to market, the removal of the unpopular carbon tax, supporting parents’ rights and family values in education, choice in education, and the concern over the increasing provincial debt which they want under control.



Each candidate spoke on what they deemed the most important issue. Derkoch said a better economy and building pipelines while Middelkoop said the same. Noskey singled out building pipelines, while Rehn cited building pipelines and abolishing the carbon tax.



“It’s [carbon tax] the root of so many of our economic problems,” said Sparks.



“You can’t make it make sense,” added Thomlinson.



Regarding the school curriculum, each favoured more parental input and less interference from government.



“Start from scratch,” said Sparks. “Our education system needs to be fixed,” adding a 40 per cent pass rate in some subjects is alarming.



“We have failed our students,” added Middelkoop.



He added some students coming out of high school are not prepared and not worth paying $15 an hour.



Each candidate was also concerned about cutting upper management in the health care system and putting money to better use.



“Front line staff need to be listened to,” said Derkoch.



“Too many managers,” added Rehn.



“Health care cannot be run by unions,” added Thomlinson.



And Middelkoop added managers are afraid to make decisions.



Noskiye was also concerned the NDP were fear-mongering, saying the UCP stance is not to cut health care by 10 per cent as the NDP are claiming.



The question of MLA Danielle Larivee’s early campaigning was also questioned because of the many photos in the local press and photo ops. Candidates didn’t wade into that issue and focused on their own efforts.



Derkoch, however, challenged Larivee to an open debate.



“Bring it on,” she said.