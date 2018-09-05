Troster caps 5 medals at Provincials



Richard Froese

South Peace News

First-year High Prairie Dolphins swimmer Celine Troster owned the podium at Provincials winning four individual medals and one in relay.



She made the medal haul at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships, Aug. 17-19 in Edmonton in the girl’s 18-and-over division.



Troster finished second to win silver in the 100-metre freestyle in a time of 1:05.70 seconds, 200-metre freestyle [2:24.99], and 400-metre freestyle [5:18.56] and third to win bronze in the 50-metre freestyle in a time of 29.84.



She also won silver in the girl’s open 200-metre freestyle relay.



High Prairie was her home for just six months, serving in a nanny role until she returned to her home in Germany on Aug. 29.



“I was excited and happy to swim with the Dolphins because I didn’t expect that I could swim for another club here in Canada,” says Troster, who graduated from high school in 2017 and had not swum competitively for four years.



“I looked forward to the Provincials so I could compete against more people my age.



“The atmosphere at the Provincials motivated me to do my best.”



Troster won six medals at the Peace Regional Swim Meet the week before where she had few swimmers compete against her.



Her presence inspired the Dolphins.



“Celine was our German sensation,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says. “She was an amazing addition to our team and all our swimmers looked up to her as a role model and that pushed them at practice.”



Troster was a swimming coach in Germany and was inspired to join the team by assistant coach Larkin Stokes, who also worked at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre.



“When I first got here, I didn’t plan to join the swim club,” says Troster.



“Larkin then noticed me and said it would be great if you got on a relay team.”



That inspired her to join the club.



“When I swam at the High Prairie meet, I didn’t realize how much fun a swim meet is.”



The successful season was a major feat, considering she had not won any medals competing in her home country.