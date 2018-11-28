Triangle water project tendered

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to extend a water line to the Triangle area will soon go to tender.



At its regular meeting Nov. 14, council approved a recommendation to proceed to designs prepared by Teckera Civil Engineering Consultants at a cost of $137,200.



Council also passed a motion to not include a truck fill for the project which will only include water mains.



“Now that the rural water policy is to construct water lines to the property line only, and residents will pay the costs to construct into their property in addition to connection fees and line charges, the county must decide which lines it will construct,” said Vic Abel, director of public works.



The estimated cost of all the proposed lines is $3 million, he added, with 47 potential connections.



However, only nine are within the project boundaries, he noted.



The project would serve the area around the Triangle Hall grounds, north on Highway 2, east to the Tolko OSB mill and south along Range Road 180.



“We designed it so that people will hook up eventually,” acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk said.



He adds no grants are available for rural water projects.



“There are grants available for hamlets but not for rural areas,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews said.



“We’ve lobbied the government for many years to include rural projects.”



However, another councillor disagreed.



“I believe we can get grants,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx said.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard asked why a truck fill was not included in the tender.



Matthews replied the cost to construct a truck fill would add $2.5 million to the project.



“We decided against a truck fill so we could extend to more residences,” Panasiuk said.