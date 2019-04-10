Triangle mud bog weekend back in June

Mud bog racing action returns to Triangle in June as the Pioneer Threshermans Association revives the weekend event. The photo is from July 5, 2007

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returns in June after being ditched last year.



The Pioneer Threshermen’s Association will host the event June 29-30.



“We have more volunteers who want to organize it and bring it back,” president Henry Nyberg says.



The association cancelled the event in 2018 after six years for lack of organizers and volunteers.



A demolition derby was also part of the event that has been annually held the weekend before July 1.



“If we get the mud bogs going again, that will be a good start,” Nyberg says. “Then we could add the demolition derby in a year or two.”



Nyberg says about 50 volunteers are required for a weekend that features both the mud bogs and the demolition derby.



“We are getting help and volunteers from a mud bog group in Valleyview.”



The mud bog event drew about 30 vehicles the last few years.



When the weekend sports event started in 2012, it featured a demolition derby only, Nyberg says.



“Then we added the mud bogs a few years later,” Nyberg.



Organizers also invite community support and donations of funding and time.



“If we get more funding from sponsorships, we can increase the prize money.”



Community support for donations and sponsorships has remained strong since the event started.



The event attracts drivers and spectators travel from northern points of Alberta and British Columbia.



“It brings lots of people to the region and supports businesses in the community,” Nyberg says.



The association also hosts its annual Canada Day festivities July 1 and the seventh annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree set for July 25-28.



For more information on the mud bog weekend, phone Nyberg at [780] 523-7266 or Doug Dupuis at [780] 523-2651.