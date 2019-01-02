Trial set for 3 youth

Three male teens charged with allegedly stealing money from their employer will go to trial next month.



The three, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded not guilty when they appeared in High Prairie youth court Dec. 17.



The trial was set for Feb. 20.



Each were charged with one count of theft under $5,000.



The youths all worked at Smitty’s Restaurant in High Prairie when money was taken Nov. 8. An undisclosed amount of cash and a safe were stolen, says RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group.