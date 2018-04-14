Treaty 8 First Nations Cup MVP Award winners April 14, 2018 · by Admin2015 · 0 Most valuable player in the Women’s Division, Gabby Laderoute, left, of the Whitefish Lake Lakers, with Norman Laderoute of the organizing committee. Most valuable player in the Legends Division, Bruce Cunningham, right, of the Sucker Creek Capitals, with Paul Goodswimmer of the organizing committee. Most valuable player in the Men’s Division, Jacob Anderson, right, of the Whitefish Lake Oiliers with tournament organizer Dwayne Thunder. Anderson also won NPHL Rookie-of-the-Year honours. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email