Trash collection day is about to change

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They are already all around town and it signals the start of a new way to collect residential trash in High Prairie.



Starting Dec. 3, Green For Life Environmental will be picking up trash. The company has already dropped off bins in town in preparation for the change.



At council’s Oct. 23 meeting they agreed to make the change after former provider Clayton Stewart terminated his contract with council effective Nov. 1. Green for Life was not ready, however, so Stewart extended his service until Nov. 30.



The rates to pick up trash increase just over 15 per cent to $6 per month from $5.20.



Stewart terminated the contract because he was not making money, council heard.



The move does not come without change. There is now a limit per household to fill a single 65-gallon container each week. Previous, there was no limit to pickup.



“I know people are going to be choked,” said Councillor Donna Deynaka. “Those alley dumpsters won’t be there any more.”



It is hoped the limit will also promote residents to recycle more. Next year, the Gilwood Transfer Station will be open to town residents so extra trash can be disposed of nearby instead of at the Regional Landfill.



Stewart gave council one month’s notice of termination of the contract. Council sent out proposals and received two bids: Green For Life, from Slave Lake, and Prairie Disposal, from Grande Prairie.



Prairie Disposal’s proposed rate was $12.75 per unit per month compared to Green For Life’s $6 – more than double. Council quickly approved the cheaper bid because of price and the fact they had to have someone ready to provide the service.



Green for Life’s contract increases three per cent each year. The contract is for five years.



Council was sorry to see Stewart leave.



“Clayton did a good job,” said Councillor Michael Long.



Effective Dec. 1, Thursday pickup is cancelled. Back alley pickup is also cancelled.



The new carts come with guidelines:

* the cart must be placed out by 7 a.m. on collection day;

* the position of the cart must be facing forward [wheels to the curb];

* there must be space left, one metre on each side of the cart and overhead;

* the lid of the cart must be secure or garbage will not be picked up.



Only the contents of the cart will be collected and extra trash will not be picked up at this time. Overflowing carts will not be collected.