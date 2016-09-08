Fur trappers event offers highlights in skinning and snaring

Mac Olsen

Hunting Supplement

The Peace River Trappers Loca l 1195 held a regional picnic at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre on Aug. 13, with skinning demonstrations and trap setting among the h ighlights.

“We educate trappers on the most up to date methods in fur handling and humane trapping, to strengthen the trapper community,” says president Jason Parker.

“We’re holding events like this to increase our membership and let them know there are groups like this for interested outdoorsmen.”

Parker was one of several people to hold skinning demonstrations throughout the day. He showed how to skin a beaver and stretch the hide onto an oval board, and nailed it in place.

Justin Wasylciw and his daughter, Harley Wasylciw, skinned a coyote. Justin Wasylciw also performed a foothold demonstration. Look for the complete skinning demonstration in three video clips on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.

Later in the day, Gordy Klassen, owner of the Trapper Gord supply and service company in DeBolt, demonstrated how to prepare wolf feet for taxidermy service or the fur market.

Parker, Wasylciw and Klassen also held snare setting demonstrations and answered questions. Wasylciw showed how to set up a leg-hold trap, too.

Someone with more than 50 years of trapping experience, Vern MacRoberts, demonstrated how to set up a marten trap in a tree, and a weasel box on the ground. He also offered tips in how to ensure the bait for the marten trap couldn’t be stolen by other animals.

MacRoberts, who lives in Grimshaw, also had three boards of antique traps on display, many of them dating back to the early 1900’s. He’s been collecting traps for years and has yet to complete his mounting process, which could take up several more boards.

MacRoberts also had a collection of his hides on display.

Peace River Trappers Local 1195 is part of the Alberta Trappers Association. Parker is on the board of directors for the ATA and a trapping education instructor.

Peace River Trappers Local 1195 offers one- to two-day workshop and a three-day course. For more information, call (780) 624-5439 or send an email to prtrappers@hotmail.com. Alternatively, go to the ATA website at www.albertatrappers.com, or the PRTA’s Facebook page.