Traditional Powwow May 4

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie 5th Annual Traditional Powwow and 4th Annual Youth Handgames Tournament is set for May 4.



The all-day event occurs under the theme Bridging Our Communities and draws several hundred people yearly.



The youth handgames start at noon. The grand entries for the Powwow are at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. During each grand entry, dancers enter the arena together and have honour songs, open remarks.



There is zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol at the powwow.



The powwow is free to attend.