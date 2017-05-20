Traditional Powwow celebrates aboriginal culture

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An estimated crowd of over 1,000 attended the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 6 at the Sports Palace.

The powwow has grown quickly in its three years; only a few hundred attended the first year.

Driftpile First Nations Councillor Starr Sasakamoose thanked the organizing committee – High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency – by saying powwows are near and dear to First Nations peoples’ hearts.

“They mean so much,” he said, while extending an invitation to the Driftpile Powwow in June.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larviee attended what she called a “wonderful event” and appreciated First Nations sharing their culture, which she recognized as a big part of who they are.

Town of High Prairie deputy mayor Brian Gilroy recognized the powwow was held on traditional Treaty 8 lands.

“We are so proud to be part of the entire family here,” he said.

Gilroy also applauded their choice of High Prairie as the site for the powwow, and the theme Healing Our Hearts. He also spoke of the resiliency of First Nations people.

Healing Our Hearts was chosen for good reason.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, we know that our ancestors left us a beautiful cultural and spiritual legacy that must be passed on to children and youth,” read a letter signed by co-chairs Cheryl Kachuk and Kim Dumont.

“The powwow is an excellent way to share this legacy with children, youth, families, and the High Prairie region.”

A handgames tournament was also held. Hythe placed first, Joussard second and E.W. Pratt third.