Traditional Powwow at Sports Palace May 5



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Rarely has an event witnessed such rapid growth in three years, from a couple hundred its first year to huge crowds last year.



It’s what’s happened as organizers prepare for the fourth annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 5, which promises to be as big and even better than last year.



More than 1,000 people attended the free powwow last year. It will again be held in the Sports Palace.



At last year’s event, Driftpile First Nations Councillor Starr Sasakamoose thanked the organizing committee – High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency – by saying powwows are near and dear to First Nations peoples’ hearts.



“They mean so much,” he said.



The event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation and a cultural legacy created by ancestors.



“The powwow is an excellent way to share this legacy with children, youth families, and community members,” writes co-chair Cheryl Kachuk.



Dancing and drumming will be in the spotlight at the powwow, which also features free soup and bannock, and Native crafts for sale.



“The powwow will raise the profile of Aboriginal people in the High Prairie area and instills a sense of pride in Aboriginal children, youth parents, extended families and communities,” Kachuk writes.



A pipe ceremony occurs at 9:30 a.m. while the grand entries are at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. A hand games tournament is also scheduled.



The public is invited to attend the powwow in the spirit of friendship.



“In the spirit of reconciliation, we know that our ancestors left us a beautiful cultural and spiritual legacy that must be passed on to children and youth,” writes Kachuk.