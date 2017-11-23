Town’s NLC strategy to be debated in Calgary

Mayor suggests meeting away from High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council will attempt to hammer out a unified strategy on the controversial Northern Lakes College campus this week.

However, the discussion will be held in Calgary, not in front of the people of High Prairie, despite stands from councillors on transparency and open government during the recent municipal election campaign.

Council made the decision at is meeting Nov. 14 after Councillor Michael Long suggested council try to reach a consensus before meeting with government ministers at the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association convention.

The entire council endorses the project, but some oppose the proposed location near High Prairie Elementary School.

“Council is not unified,” said Long in opening debate.

He reiterated his stand against the HPE site.

“My concern is if it goes there, those people don’t know what they’re getting into. Three years of construction.”

“As a council, we need to sit down [and decide] where we’re going,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk, an employee of the college.

“When do we have some of those discussion? Maybe when we’re in Calgary,” he added.

Council agreed.

Council is scheduled to meet with Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt in Calgary. They discussed sending a letter to Schmidt before meeting with him but it was defeated after a tie vote.

Long and Councillor Brian Gilroy favour building on the old hospital site. The Alberta government has not committed any money to its demolition and NLC does not want to wait for fear of losing funding to proceed with the project.