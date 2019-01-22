Town wants specifics from chamber

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Downtown revitalization remains a priority for the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce despite a funding request denied by town council.



The chamber met Jan. 17 to discuss the request.



“We need to break it down to specific projects and go from there,” says president Barry Shar- kawi.



The chamber requested town council include $35,000 in the 2019 budget to launch the program.



However, council received the request for information at a budget meeting Dec. 19.



Councillor Brian Gilroy explained council’s response for the funding request.



“That was a little too high,” says Gilroy, the chamber liaison for town council.



“Council wants to work together with the chamber on specific projects.”



He adds council wants to see any proposal.



“Put together a plan what the chamber wants to do,” Gilroy says.



“Council is very much open to that.”



Sharkawi encourages partners in the project.



“We want to talk to downtown businesses and work with the town,” Sharkawi says.



He is also ambitious to welcome new businesses in retail and hospitality sectors.



The chamber will contact members by e-mail to welcome ideas to attract new businesses and other ways to promote and build business.



He suggests a a major store like Walmart or Costco would draw thousands of shoppers to the High Prairie area.



“We want to talk with the town about incentives to attract new businesses,” Sharkawi says.



“We have to be one group working together.”