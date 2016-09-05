Town to honour one citizen annually

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Just one High Prairie resident will be honoured annually by the town on the citizens’ monument for outstanding service.

At its regular meeting Aug. 23, Town of High Prairie council decided to limit the number to one and heighten the honour with a greater celebration.

Council will choose the recipient from the nominations, although CAO Brian Martinson proposed that the selection committee consist of some council members and other people.

“While council often makes a lot of small decisions, this is one opportunity where council can make a decision that honours a special resident,” Councillor Michael Long says.

“It is something we can take pride in.”

Councillor Brian Gilroy suggests that council budget funds for a special celebration for the recipient.

In previous years, the honoured citizens were celebrated during summer in a short ceremony with just a few family and friends.

Council will finalize the policy at an upcoming meeting.

The selection committee shall consider one award annually to honor a High Prairie resident who enhances the quality of life in High Prairie by preserving, promoting, and carrying out positive and significant small town community values and traits.

Nominees must embody one or more of the following criteria:

-Promotes a sense of community in their neighborhood and all of the Town of High Prairie.

– Demonstrates hospitality.

– Helpful towards neighbours and fellow High Prairie residents.

– Involved in an activity or activities that are voluntary in nature and are not part of the candidate’s occupation or job description.

– Involved in an activity or activities that are of benefit to our community or that enhances life in our community.

– Shows concern for preservation and works to preserve and promote traditions and the small town atmosphere in the community.