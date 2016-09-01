Town supports fight for Falun Gong

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town council representatives showed its support against the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China.

Several practitioners from Edmonton were welcomed by Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Councillor Brian Gilroy as part of a national tour campaign.

“For most people in rural Alberta, troubles in foreign countries are clips we see on the nightly news,” Cox says.

“Our daily activities do not bring many opportunities for discussions on happenings in other countries.”

The group appreciates support.

“We are urging Canadians to condemn the horrific crime of forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners in China and to help stop the ongoing campaign of persecution and mass killing of practitioners there,” says Olivia Cai, one of the delegates in the visiting group.

“We also urge China to arrest and persecute former dictator Jiang Zemin, who was responsible for launching the brutal persecution 17 years ago.”

He ordered an illegal attack on Falun Gong with the mandate to completely eliminate the traditional spiritual practice, which is present in more than 114 countries in world.

Falun Gong practitioners are also known worldwide as defenders of freedom of belief inside China.

On the tour, they are calling Canadian residents to:

-Share the message with other Canadians;

-Call or write to your local municipal council, MLA, MP, to bring awareness.

-Write to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion to urge them to condemn the Chinese Communist Party for committing crimes against humanity.

Practitioners also call on Trudeau to raise these issues during his upcoming visit to China, Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

As well, they plead to the federal government to issue a public statement condemning the Chinese regime for its persecution of Falun Gong and its crime of forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners and urging the regime to end the persecution and release all practitioners immediately.

The Canadian government expressed its support of Falun Gong to the United Nations Human Rights Council in March 2014.