Town settles long-standing dispute

Tennis club president relieved, club looks forward to playing

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



A long-standing court case between the Town of High Prairie and Cox Contractors involving land near the tennis courts has been settled.



Neither party is allowed to disclose details of the agreement, but what the public is entitled to know is that town council purchased all the land being disputed, including the subdivision formerly owned by Cox to the northeast behind Sweetbrier Estates.



“We came to an agreement, we bought it all back, including the piping,” says Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson.



All parties signed an affidavit prohibiting each from divulging further details.



The matter arose over 10 years ago when Cox purchased land near the tennis courts. A mistake was made and Cox gained title to part of the land including the tennis courts, and the water reservoir underneath.



Efforts to reach a deal for years proved fruitless.



Caught in the middle was the High Prairie Tennis Club, which was banned by Cox from playing due to liability concerns. Some years, town council picked up the extra insurance to allow the club to play.



Rick Sawchyn, president of the tennis club, has mixed emotions on the deal.



“I am happy, but not happy we got wrung through the ringer,” he says.



“It was unfair that we, as a club, suffered collateral damage.”



Sawchyn admits he is relieved and that members can look forward to playing again next spring without the threat of closure.



The situation was so frustrating the club was debating building new tennis courts. One location cited was the High Prairie Golf Course. He adds the idea will likely be scrapped now the courts will be open, but says it is a club decision that will discussed at a future meeting.



For now, it is a relief for “the players who have waited patiently,” says Sawchyn.